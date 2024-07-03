Home Business Wire Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call...
Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 31

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.


What: Carvana Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)

Live Call: (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 5009147#.

About

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Mike McKeever

investors@carvana.com
or

Media Contact:
press@carvana.com

