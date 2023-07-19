<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 19

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results. This announcement reflects a revision to the previously announced second quarter 2023 reporting date of August 3, 2023.




What:

Carvana Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Live Call:

(833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, July 26, 2023 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 2140013#.

About

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.

