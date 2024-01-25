Carvana to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on February 22

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, February 22, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.





What: Carvana Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) Live Call: (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://investors.carvana.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 29, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 6174832#.

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

