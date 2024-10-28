Carvana Reunites with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in National Ad Featuring Carvana Value Tracker

Hollywood’s Favorite Couple Brings Humor and Heart to Carvana’s New Campaign

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced the continuation of its successful partnership with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in a fresh, comedic campaign. The duo stars in a brand-new commercial featuring Carvana’s Value Tracker—a tool designed to make it easy to know and track the value of your car over time.









“We are incredibly excited to reunite with Kristen and Dax, who resonate so well with our audience,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “Their signature blend of wit and authenticity brings Carvana’s Value Tracker to life, showcasing the fun and engaging experience we strive to deliver.”

The campaign, which was created by Carvana’s in-house creative team, features Bell and Shepard’s sense of humor as they navigate the process of using Carvana’s Value Tracker tool to assess their vehicle collection. With just a few clicks, they are up and running, tracking their cars’ values before deciding the time is right to sell to Carvana, the fastest growing online used automotive retailer. The campaign will be rolled out across several platforms, including digital and broadcast in the coming weeks.

Whether they are considering selling a car or are just curious about its current worth, Carvana Value Tracker offers customers free, fast and actionable insight. After the initial appraisal, customers can choose to sell or trade-in at any time, but they can also choose to simply keep tracking, taking advantage of the transparency and peace of mind that comes with understanding how their vehicle value changes. By offering innovative digital tools like Value Tracker, Carvana empowers customers to make informed decisions on their own terms, changing the way people buy and sell cars.

