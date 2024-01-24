Carvana Raises the Bar in Online Auto Retail with Same Day Delivery Expansion to Birmingham

Local customers can now take delivery within hours of ordering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced its expansion of same day vehicle delivery to select greater Birmingham, Alabama residents. Birmingham area residents can now take delivery of a vehicle purchase as soon as the same day they place an order on Carvana.com and select customers interested in selling their current vehicle to Carvana can also benefit from same day drop-off.









“I urgently needed a new vehicle when my brakes failed,” said Trevor G., a Carvana customer who took advantage of the new same day delivery offering in December. “After an unsuccessful search at various dealerships, I decided to take a break at a local coffee shop and explore Carvana. I was blown away by the inventory selection, and discovering the option for same-day delivery sealed the deal. Carvana definitely came through for me in a pinch.”

Carvana’s seamless online platform allows customers to browse through one of the largest online selections of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, purchase the vehicle that fits their lifestyle needs from the comfort of home, and in select cases, have it delivered to their doorstep in less than 24 hours. This offering is made possible with the support of Carvana’s first party logistics network and its Inspection and Reconditioning Center in Bessemer, Alabama.

“Carvana has served Birmingham customers since our Alabama launch in 2015, and thousands of satisfied customers later, we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the region by introducing even more speed and convenience for local customers with same day fulfillment,” says Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana’s Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion.

Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana’s same day delivery service has rapidly expanded to Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Central Florida and now Alabama. Carvana plans to continue extending same day delivery to more locations across its nationwide footprint. This rapid expansion is made possible by Carvana’s extensive infrastructure, which includes a nationwide network of inspection and reconditioning centers, an efficient logistics fleet, and a streamlined digital purchasing and underwriting process that has significantly simplified and accelerated the online car buying and selling experience.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

Contacts

Veronica Cardenas



Carvana Communications



press@carvana.com