Carvana-led Coalition Passes Consumer Friendly Home Delivery Legislation In Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker Signs New Law Formalizing Dealers’ Ability To Deliver Cars To Customer’s Homes, A Service Carvana Has Provided For More Than A Decade

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced the successful conclusion to its campaign to enact legislation that more formally allows car buyers in the state the convenience of home delivery. Legislation sponsored by Illinois State Sen. Patrick Joyce and supported by thousands of Illinois consumers, explicitly permitting vehicle home delivery passed the Illinois Senate unanimously by a 57-0 vote, the Illinois House of Representatives by a 113 – 0 margin, and was signed into law by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.









The legislation modernizes existing vehicle sales laws, which were over 50 years old and did not formally account for current conveniences, like home delivery, that are now afforded to vehicle buyers in the state. More than 15,000 Illinois customers took action to show support as Carvana led a coalition championing this legislation and launched DeliverMyCarHome.com to provide an easy mechanism to contact elected officials.

“At Carvana, we are committed to continually innovating to make the car buying and selling experience easier, more transparent, and more fun. One of the ways we raise the bar for our customers is offering home delivery, and we are proud to work alongside Illinois customers and lawmakers to ensure consumers in the state are able to take advantage of this convenient service,” said Will Dammann, Carvana Government Relations Manager. “We thank the thousands of Illinois customers who voiced their support for modernizing existing laws and commend Illinois Legislators and the Governor for taking action on behalf of local consumers.”

Carvana served its first Illinois customer in 2014 and since then, the nation’s largest online auto dealer’s connection to Illinois has grown tremendously, with more than 95,000 Illinois residents served and counting.

