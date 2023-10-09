Carvana Inks New Multi-Year Partnership With Freeride Mountain Bike Star Jaxson Riddle

Leading Online Auto Retailer Launches New Styled & Dialed Bike Giveaway Ahead of Highly Anticipated Red Bull Rampage

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has announced its newest sports partnership with renowned professional mountain biker and Red Bull athlete Jaxson Riddle ahead of the world’s premier big-mountain freeride event, Red Bull Rampage. As this year’s event approaches, Carvana has teamed up with Riddle to give away a different set of wheels at this year’s event—a fully customized mountain bike from Riddle’s personal collection, that he has trusted on some of the most daring trails in the world.









“At Carvana, we are driven by our dedication to providing our customers with the best experiences possible,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “By partnering with Jaxson Riddle for the Styled & Dialed giveaway, we hope to showcase our commitment to supporting athletes and adventure seekers alike, and inspire people to embrace the thrill of getting out there and going—no matter what type of wheels you choose to get you there.”

As part of this exciting collaboration, fans can get a front row look at Riddle’s customized bike on www.carvana.com/giveaway using Carvana’s proprietary spinner and hotspot photo technology to study the bike’s high-performance specs and cutting-edge modifications. Then, from October 9, 2023 through October 23, 2023, fans can enter to win Riddle’s bike in the Styled & Dialed giveaway. Riddle’s bike will also be displayed at this year’s Rampage so that spectators making the trip in person can comb over every detail of Riddle’s ride.

“Partnering with Carvana has been an incredible opportunity,” says Jaxson Riddle. “Carvana has made the whole process so easy and enjoyable. It was amazing to share my world and what I do with their team.”

Touted as the new generation’s freeride torch carrier, Jaxson Riddle has gained recognition for his unique motocross-inflected style and his tenacious dedication to the sport, making him the perfect ambassador for Carvana and the biking community. Additionally, as part of this new partnership, the 21-year-old Red Bull-backed rider recently purchased a rugged Ford Raptor on Carvana.com in order to access the most challenging, adventurous terrain in the country, making Riddle a natural advocate for Carvana’s easy, transparent, and speedy customer experience.

Taking place in Virgin, Utah on October 13, 2023, Red Bull Rampage has built a 20+ year legacy of drawing in the sport’s top athletes and adrenaline fanatics alike, celebrating the wonders of Southern Utah amid the premier freeride biking event in the world. For those unable to attend, Red Bull Rampage will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. Following the live show, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV. On October 22, viewers can also tune-in to a 90-minute highlight show on ESPN from 5-6:30pm EST. Visit www.carvana.com/giveaway or Carvana’s social media platforms to enter the 2023 Styled & Dialed bike giveaway ahead of this year’s Rampage event.

