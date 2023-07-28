Carvana Fully Satisfies Public Issuance Requirements of Previously Announced Exchange Offer Transaction Support Agreement, Raising $225 Million Through At-the-Market Equity Offering Program

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or the “Company”), the fastest growing used car dealer in U.S. history, today announced that it has raised $225 million through the issuance of approximately 4.9 million shares through its at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM”), fully satisfying the public equity requirement of its exchange offer transaction support agreement (“TSA”). The TSA, which was announced last week, provides significant financial flexibility to Carvana including reducing required cash interest expense by more than $430 million for the next two years, extending maturities, and lowering total debt outstanding by over $1.2 billion.





“We are pleased to announce that we have successfully raised $225 million through our at-the-market offering program, fulfilling the public issuance commitment of our exchange offer transaction support agreement,” said Mark Jenkins, Carvana’s Chief Financial Officer. “Our liquidity position is strong, and any further issuance under the program would be purely opportunistic. We have no plans for an underwritten equity offering at this time.”

Pursuant to the TSA, the Garcia party investors have agreed to purchase $126 million of equity securities from Carvana prior to twenty business days after the upcoming launch of the notes exchange offer, unless certain other conditions are met.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC served as joint sales agents under the ATM program.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is the industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Carvana also encourages investors to visit its Investor Relations website as financial and other company information is posted.

