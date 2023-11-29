Carvana Expands Same Day Delivery Offering to Central Florida Residents

New level of speed and convenience celebrated by customers as a reimagination of car buying

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced its expansion of same day delivery to Central Florida Customers. Now Central Florida residents can receive their vehicle within hours of placing an order on Carvana.com. Select customers interested in selling their current vehicles to Carvana can also benefit from same day drop off at specific locations throughout the state.









“I wasn’t anticipating I’d be able to get my car the same day,” says Carvana customer Savannah E., who took advantage of the new same day delivery offering for her purchase in September. “When I saw that option and told my husband, we were both just really impressed. Traditionally, the reward for going through the hassle of a physical dealership was driving your new car home that day. But now with Carvana, not only was I able to handle everything at home in my PJs, but the communication with their team was fantastic and I was able to track my car’s delivery, bringing the same-day satisfaction directly to my doorstep. Carvana has truly reimagined the car buying experience.”

Carvana’s seamless online platform allows select customers to browse through one of the largest selections of high-quality pre-owned vehicles, purchase the vehicle that fits their lifestyle needs, and have it delivered to their doorstep in less than 24 hours. Carvana first launched in Florida in 2016 and began installing its distinctive Car Vending Machines in the area in 2017. Over the past seven years, Carvana’s ties with the Sunshine State have continued to grow, with tens of thousands of satisfied customers and a strong infrastructure footprint.

“Carvana has always put the customer first and leveraged technology to bring transparency, convenience, and value to a transaction that was previously known to be stressful and confusing,” says Jacqueline Hearns, Carvana Senior Director of Market Operations and Expansion. “We’re delighted to tap that same spirit of innovation to once again raise the bar and bring a new layer of convenience to our Central Florida customers. It’s now possible for select Floridians to have a vehicle in their driveway before their grocery order arrives.”

Initially launched in Arizona, Carvana’s same day delivery service has rapidly expanded to Indiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Dallas-Fort Worth, and now Central Florida. Carvana plans to continue this growth, extending same day delivery to more locations across its nationwide footprint. This rapid expansion is made possible by Carvana’s extensive infrastructure, which includes a widespread network of inspection and reconditioning centers, an efficient logistics fleet, and a streamlined digital purchasing and underwriting process that has significantly simplified and accelerated the online car buying experience.

About Carvana

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

