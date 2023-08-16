Carvana Expands Footprint On Atlantic Coast With Newest Iconic Car Vending Machine

Online Auto Retailer Debuts 38th Car Vending Machine in U.S., Fifth in Sunshine State

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, debuted its newest iconic Car Vending Machine in Hollywood, Florida today, near Miami-Dade and Fort Lauderdale. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity offering Miami-area car shoppers a second location to enjoy a futuristic car buying experience in the U.S.









Carvana customers can save valuable time by shopping online, and can choose to either pick up their vehicle at the new Hollywood Car Vending Machine or have the vehicle delivered to their home. When customers opt for a Car Vending Machine pick up, upon their arrival at the tower, they will be greeted by a Customer Advocate and receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process. Then, Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their newly purchased vehicle descend through the brightly lit vending structure from the heart of the all-glass tower.

Whether Miamians are shopping for a spacious crossover with enough cargo room for a family trip to South Beach, or looking to test the towing capacity of an all-wheel drive SUV on a weekend excursion to the Everglades, Carvana offers a nationwide inventory of great vehicles at great prices that can serve the mobility needs of Magic City residents.

“We first launched in the Miami area more than six years ago and the response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Jacari Green, Carvana Market Operations Manager. “Since then, we’ve expanded all across the Sunshine State with four of our iconic Car Vending Machines. We’re excited to be opening our fifth, most technologically advanced, tower in the state, and look forward to bringing even more memorable car-buying experiences to Florida residents.”

Carvana is proud to be expanding its presence in south Florida.The debut of the newest Car Vending Machine marks the second of its kind in the Miami area, and the 38th in the U.S. Carvana’s new Car Vending Machine is located at 3950 N. 28th Terrace, Hollywood, FL. Location hours are Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

