Carvana Crowns 2023 PPA Tour Point Winners Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters

Online Auto Retailer Presents Pickleball Champions with First Prize, Choice of Vehicle at San Clemente Award Ceremony

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has proudly announced that Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters are the respective points winners in the Men’s and Women’s categories of the 2023 Carvana Professional Pickleball Association Tour, which takes into account results across all disciplines in all tournaments for the season. Both winners are awarded the championship title in addition to a Carvana vehicle of their choosing.









“For the past year, Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters have showcased their exceptional skills and determination,” said Makena Berchem, Brand Partnerships Manager at Carvana. “Carvana believes in supporting athletes who embody our shared spirit of excellence and innovation, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”

In 2023, the first ranked male and female players in the world Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters continued to cement their respective places atop the pickleball athlete hierarchy with gold medal performances aplenty at PPA Tour events across the country. Johns made professional pickleball history by becoming the first-ever player to win 100 career titles on the PPA Tour, while Waters claimed the 20th Triple Crown of her career on the PPA Tour to officially surpass Johns and take over the top spot in that department. The pair also reinforced their status as the best mixed doubles duo on the planet by winning gold at the National Championships in Dallas in November.

The announcement of the victors took place at a San Clemente ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 30. Johns and Waters were presented with a symbolic, oversized Carvana coin—a key component of the distinctive Car Vending Machine experience—representing their vehicle prize.

“Ben and Anna Leigh have had stellar seasons, and there is no better way to celebrate their drive to be the best than with a Carvana vehicle,” said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the Carvana PPA Tour. “Carvana continues to be a fantastic partner of the PPA and this is an end-of-year prize that our superstar athletes will be chasing each season.”

Carvana’s multi-year partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association was announced in October 2022, with 22 title sponsor tour stops since. With a mutual, dynamic approach to fan engagement, Carvana and the Professional Pickleball Association look forward to continued partnership, serving up happiness to the millions of players and fans of America’s fastest-growing sport in 2024.

About Carvana

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball’s top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and awards over $5.5 million in annual prize money during the 2023 season with equal play and pay. Inviting amateur players to also compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

