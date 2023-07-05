Carvana Announces Top-Selling Vehicles for First Half of 2023

Pioneering Used Auto Retailer’s Top Models Sold to date in 2023 Reflect National Car Buying Trends

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, today released its list of top-selling vehicles through mid-year 2023. Six of Carvana’s Top 10 mid-year best sellers were sedans, signaling that affordability and accessibility are critically important to customers when shopping the used vehicle market. Of the tens of thousands of vehicle purchases customers made on Carvana.com so far this year, the 2023 Mid-Year List of the Top 10 best-sellers in order of units sold follows:









Honda Civic

Chevrolet Equinox

Nissan Altima

Toyota Corolla

Hyundai Elantra

Ford Mustang

Nissan Rogue

Jeep Cherokee

Toyota Camry

Honda Accord

“Our 2023 mid-year sales data suggests that consumers shopping on Carvana.com are looking for efficient, cost-effective, and reliable options,” says Brian Boyd, Senior Vice President of Inventory at Carvana. “Over half of our mid-year list consists of sedans, which clearly indicates to us what our customers are looking for, but also helps to set Carvana apart in what we offer regarding vehicle accessibility and our robust nationwide selection.”

The future of automotive sales is digital, intuitive, fast, and above all, customer-focused. Additional data commissioned by Cox Automotive in 2023 suggests that more than 80% of shoppers believe that online activities improve the overall car buying experience, with nearly the same amount of respondents agreeing that automotive e-commerce allows them to interact with fewer dealership sales personnel and save valuable time throughout the car buying process. While Carvana’s mid-year top sellers list reflects sedans as the most purchased vehicles, Carvana shoppers can choose from a national inventory of tens of thousands of vehicles, ranging from minivans and SUVs, to electric vehicles and pickup trucks, and can do it all from the privacy of their own home. Carvana empowers consumers to find the right vehicle at the right price that fits their lifestyle needs, all backed by the peace of mind that comes with a 7-day money back guarantee.

About Carvana

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people’s lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

Contacts

Emily Adams



Carvana Communications



press@carvana.com