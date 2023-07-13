Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to Unveil the “Dawn of DC” Trading Card Set by Hro at San Diego Comic-Con

The New “Dawn of DC” Collection Introduces the Mega Card, a Larger-Than-Life Trading Card that Unlocks a Bonus Redeemable Digital Collection

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DawnofDC–In celebration of DC’s yearlong publishing initiative, “Dawn of DC,” featuring new comic books starring Superman, DC’s Titans, Shazam!, Green Arrow, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Penguin, Green Lantern, and many more, Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to announce the newest collection of DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro that will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.









The “Dawn of DC” Collection by Hro will be available at the Hro Booth (#435) and at the DC Booth (#4645) from Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 23, providing convention attendees with an exclusive “first look” opportunity to obtain these highly anticipated hybrid trading cards. Following San Diego Comic-Con, collectors worldwide will then have a chance to purchase the new collection through a limited sale on shop.hro.gg on July 31…bringing this special assortment into the hands of everyone who couldn’t be there in person for the 2023 event.

“At Cartamundi, we are dedicated to crafting playful products that will resonate with diverse communities,” says Tricia Bouras, Cartamundi Global Entertainment President, and CEO and President of the United States Playing Card Company of Cartamundi Entertainment. “The DC fandom is thriving, and this set was crafted with them in mind.”

This 21-card collection features the Cartamundi brand’s newest innovation: the Mega Card, which represents the first time a physical Hro card will unlock a new digital collection. Once the Mega Card is scanned into the Hro mobile app, collectors will be able to redeem it for an all-new “Dawn of DC”: Titans Digital Pack, extending the collecting experience beyond just that initial hybrid pack opening and creating an outlet for even deeper immersion into the DC Multiverse with crafting opportunities and additional Rewards at stake.

“We are excited to unveil the ‘Dawn of DC’ Collection at San Diego Comic-Con, the ultimate fan experience, to debut our latest innovations,” says Masha Ievseieva, Vice President of North America Marketing and Global Insights at Cartamundi. “Through the Mega Card, we are proud to introduce a new digital experience through a physical product, and it will delight DC fans.”

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro allow fans to collect designs showcasing iconic art from DC’s comic book history, including fan-favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. On the back of each physical trading card is a QR code that connects it to its digital “twin” on the Hro mobile app, which is validated and backed up by the security of blockchain technology. Once the physical and digital twins are linked, the Hro app and web platform then give buyers access to a global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. This innovative model also plays host to a 360° fan engagement platform where users can compete to uncover the rarest cards, rise to the top of community leaderboards, and unlock the chance to win special rewards.

The Hro app plays host to a 360° fan engagement platform where users can compete to uncover the rarest cards, rise to the top of community leaderboards, and unlock the chance to win special Reward Cards.

Among the Rewards up for grabs with this “Dawn of DC” Collection are the following:

Completion Reward For anyone able to collect the entire 21-card set, they will receive a Mythic-tier card featuring DC’s “Future State” Trinity, which includes Yara Flor (Wonder Woman), Jace Fox (Batman), and Jon Kent (Superman)…a perfect complement to the existing Mythic-tier Trinity card in the “Dawn of DC” Collection that depicts DC’s traditional Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman and ultimately connects to this Completion Reward in order to form a composite image.

Leaderboard Rewards On top of the Completion Reward, there will also be two Reward Cards for the top 150 and top 300 “Dawn of DC” hybrid collectors in addition to a bonus Reward Card for the top 300 collectors who participate in the extra digital drop (“Dawn of DC”: Titans) unlocked by the Mega Card.



About Hro



The future of collecting is here. Hro is a unique platform designed for collecting and trading physical and digital cards. Get ready to unlock the Multiverse through DC’s iconic history of Super Heroes & Super-Villains. Hro trading cards help fans collect unforgettable artwork, access their collections on the go, and have fun and interact with other passionate fans around the globe. Hro offers proof of ownership and authenticity by creating an exciting way to experience more, connect more, and play more.

About Cartamundi Entertainment



At Cartamundi, we’re all united by our common belief that the world is better with play. Play is what keeps us going, and it has always been our greatest motivation. That’s why we live different, and play different. To us, it is not just an activity. It is a guiding mindset that reminds us to have fun, to be fair, to connect with people – across cultures and generations – and to embrace shared experiences.

We are a worldwide leader in playing cards and in “play” solutions.

Our owned brand portfolio includes a suite of heritage brands which go back as far as 1848, including global brands like Bicycle®, Bee®, Copag®, Shuffle® and many locally loved brands. These brands combine craftsmanship with innovation as the basis for their continued relevance and positive contribution to the local communities that love and use these brands.

As we look into the future and how entertainment evolves, we are bringing the digital world to the physical world and vice versa. We have a dedicated team of experts that is looking into future technologies, products, applications that can get our consumers and communities to truly live different and play different.

We are still a family-owned company with headquarters in Belgium and have a global network of offices, 5 manufacturing facilities, 3 design centers and 1 digital studio.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products



Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:



DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

Contacts

