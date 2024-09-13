Carson Group Partners with YCharts in Landmark Enterprise Agreement to Drive Advisor Efficiency and Growth

OMAHA, Neb. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carson Group, a leading financial services firm, and YCharts, a trusted investment research and proposal generation platform, are excited to announce a new enterprise-wide partnership that will provide Carson Group advisors with full access to YCharts’ comprehensive suite of tools and analytics.





This strategic partnership is designed to significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Carson Group’s investment research, portfolio analysis, and model delivery processes across teams, enabling advisors to spend less time on routine tasks and more time focusing on strengthening client engagement, winning new business, and driving AUM growth.

Enterprise-Wide Access to YCharts

As part of this partnership, Carson Group has made an enterprise-wide purchase of YCharts, providing its advisors access to YCharts’ powerful investment analytics and client communications platform. YCharts will enable Carson Group advisors to:

Maximize efficiency in model delivery by streamlining processes, from staying up to date on Carson's house strategies to presenting comprehensive proposals, ensuring advisors can serve clients more effectively.

Reduce time spent on decision-making and portfolio construction, allowing advisors to quickly identify the best investment opportunities and focus on high-value activities like personalized financial planning and client meetings.

Ensure uniformity and scalability across teams, standardizing workflows and key talking points, fostering alignment across the organization, and enabling clear, consistent client interactions related to investment strategies and insights.

, standardizing workflows and key talking points, fostering alignment across the organization, and enabling clear, consistent client interactions related to investment strategies and insights. Create engaging and customizable reports and proposals, to enable meaningful client conversations. Advisors will be able to quickly create reports from over 30 different templates or customize their own reports.

“We are thrilled to partner with YCharts to provide our advisor network with the best investment research and proposal tools available,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer at Carson Group. “This partnership underscores our commitment to equipping our advisors with best-in-class technology, ensuring they can deliver unparalleled value to their clients.”

“Carson Group has been a market leader for over four decades. YCharts is very proud to support Carson Group’s advisors,” said Sean Brown, CEO of YCharts. “This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to empower leading financial professionals with the tools they need to succeed. We are excited that our platform has been selected to enable Carson’s go-forward growth.”

Enterprise-wide access to YCharts will be rolled out immediately, and Carson Group advisors will be onboarded to the platform in the coming weeks.

About Carson Group

Carson Group is a leading financial services firm providing solutions, resources and support to a nationwide network of advisors. Carson Group focuses on delivering client-centric solutions that empower advisors to build stronger, more efficient practices. The company currently manages $38 billion* in AUM and serves more than 50,700 families among its advisor network of 150+ partner offices, including 50+ Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

*Combined AUM of CWM, LLC and NWCM, LLC.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered investment Advisor.

About YCharts

YCharts is a leading financial technology Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to elevate client communications and empower wealth management teams to make smarter investment decisions. With advanced analytics, powerful visualization tools, and comprehensive data, YCharts is built to enhance team cohesion, ensuring uniformity across investment-related workflows and scalable operations. These features make YCharts an ideal solution for large RIAs and wealth management firms looking to maintain consistency in client communication and investment strategies across multiple teams and offices, ultimately driving significant AUM growth.

