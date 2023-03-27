Carolina Biological Supply Company Partners with National Science Teaching Association Supporting K-12 Science Standards

Carolina exclusively sponsors NSTA’s online NGSS Resources section that provides science educator members with information, resources and inspiration to help implement the latest science standards

BURLINGTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGSS–After the NSTA national conference last week, leading school science supplier Carolina Biological announced expanding their partnership with the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) with an exclusive sponsorship of NSTA’s website for NGSS teaching. This new sponsorship demonstrates NSTA and Carolina’s shared goal of providing the best K-12 Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) science education resources to NSTA members and science teachers nationwide. This announcement also expands upon Carolina and NSTA’s long partnership, supporting participants at both annual NSTA National Conferences, where educators explore best practices, innovative instructional strategies and techniques, and next-level engagement approaches for inspiring students in science and STEM.

Carolina is exclusively sponsoring the NGSS (Next Generation Science Standards) Resources section on NSTA’s website for NGSS teaching at https://ngss.nsta.org/ (https://ngss.nsta.org/). The standards offer a new vision for American science education. Organized by grade level and discipline, the standards promote a three-dimensional approach to classroom instruction and are an essential resource for teachers, administrators, and parents. As the exclusive sponsor of NSTA’s NGSS Resources, Carolina shows strong support for NSTA members, and takes the forefront, hand-in-hand with NSTA as states implement the standards and educators turn to these important resources for reference and new updates.

As educators are challenged to implement these contemporary science standards, Carolina offers many of the best science materials with ease-of-use and enhanced teacher support. The materials include complete kits with digital, print, and hands-on materials so teachers don’t have to spend time shopping for lab materials, free resources to help teachers get started, and digital lab manuals for teachers to easily implement.

The NSTA.org site also links through a web banner to Carolina’s site on teaching resources for science educators. With over 1 million page views per month, it represents a powerful way to reinforce Carolina’s message to NSTA’s vast audience of PreK–College science educators and administrators.

“The NGSS resources are an important part of the NSTA website and an essential tool for many science educators,” said NSTA Executive Director Erika Shugart, Ph.D. “NSTA’s partnership with Carolina means that an even greater number of educators will have direct access to these high-quality teaching resources to support their implementation efforts in the science classroom. We thank Carolina for their continued support of educators whose work will ultimately help shape student achievement in the sciences.”

Carolina offers many science curriculum products, such as a Certified Version of OpenSciEd Middle School units, designed to address all of the Performance Expectations and three-dimensional learning concepts described by the Next Generation Science Standards. Students gain direct experience with phenomena and make sense of the real world.

“We are happy to sponsor the NSTA’s NGSS resources section on NSTA.org,” said Jim Parrish, President and CEO at Carolina Biological Supply Company. “Teaching to the new science standards isn’t always easy and Carolina, like NSTA, is committed to helping teachers and students be successful.”

NSTA Sessions

Carolina presented many sessions at NSTA. For educators looking for topics on NGSS specifically, Carolina recommended: Introducing Anchoring Phenomena; Crosscutting Concepts; Hands-on Sampling; and Real Data.

Last Friday, Carolina had more NGSS in store and presented the following workshops: Hands-On Activities to Model Sampling, Habitat Degradation, and Animal Choice; Keep Calm and Chemistry On: Successful Lab Activities for the New Chemistry Teacher; Real Data for Explaining Climate Change and Modeling Inheritance Patterns; Exploring OpenSciEd from Carolina; and, Next Generation Dissection.

Availability

Carolina Biological was a show sponsor in booth #1000 at NSTA in Atlanta last week. The science supplier offers many NGSS and STEM classroom resources for grades K-12. For information, visit Carolina’s website or, call (800) 334-5551, or e-mail curriculum@carolina.com.

