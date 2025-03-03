Carnival Cruise Line, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, MNTN, and Samsung Galaxy Join Forces for the Biggest Multi-Brand Advertising Stunt in Oscars® History

Presented by Disney Advertising, The High-Stakes Commercials Put Hollywood’s Stunt Community in the Spotlight Live During the 97th Oscars on ABC and Hulu

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last night, during the 97th Oscars®, five major brands—Carnival Cruise Line, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, MNTN, and Samsung Galaxy—delivered a groundbreaking advertising stunt. A literal stunt. Celebrating Hollywood stunt performers with six high-adrenaline custom commercials airing throughout the show. From skydiving and high falls to fight scenes and crashing through glass windows, the campaign features over 75 real-life stunt performers taking center stage.

The six exhilarating ads, starting with one of Samsung Galaxy’s two spots of the evening and followed by Carnival, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, and MNTN, can be viewed on The Oscars YouTube and Disney Advertising Instagram.

The campaign puts Hollywood’s unsung heroes—the stunt community—front and center on the industry’s biggest night, with professional stunt performers not only executing daring stunts but also playing all the extras in the commercials.

To assemble this all-star roster of stunt performers, the team brought in renowned stunt coordinator, director, and stunt performer Chris Denison. “This campaign is a love letter to stunt performers – the people behind the scenes who so often go unseen and uncelebrated for their contributions to movie making. I’ve just been blown away by the support and enthusiasm from our incredible brand partners, Carnival Cruise Line, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, MNTN, and Samsung,” said Denison. “From the get-go they’ve been instrumental in helping us put a spotlight on the stunt community and getting as many of these amazingly talented people in front of the camera as possible. Not as a celebrity double or unnamed stunt performer, but as themselves. Seeing it come to life has been one of the most exciting, encouraging experiences of my career as a coordinator, director, and stunt performer.”

Disney Advertising's long-standing history with The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is rooted in the power of storytelling, reimagining the ways brands integrate in and around one of the most engaging live cultural events of the year. The creative campaign purposely spotlights the contributions that stunt performers bring to create movie magic, utilizing the Oscars platform to amplify these incredible, and often unheard, stories on Hollywood's biggest night.

Carnival Cruise Line, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, MNTN, and Samsung Galaxy came together to honor the artistry and dedication behind the industry’s most thrilling cinematic moments.

Amy Martin Ziegenfuss, Chief Marketing Officer of Carnival Cruise Line:

“Carnival Cruise Line team members aboard our ships are dedicated to making cruise vacations extraordinary for our guests, just as stunt performers make movies more magical. We therefore jumped at the chance to celebrate these incredible stunt professionals on ‘America’s Cruise Line,’ and we’re delighted to partner with outstanding partners to do that through this innovative stunt campaign.”

John Reed, General Manager of Kiehl’s:

“At Kiehl’s, we push our formulas to the extreme—whether it’s testing them on summits, slopes, or even in the midst of a high-octane Hollywood stunt. Our participation in this Oscars campaign is a natural extension of that spirit, celebrating the endurance of both our products and the professionals who bring cinematic adventure to life. With SPF 50+ and Collagen Peptide, Kiehl’s Better Screen UV Serum doesn’t just protect—it corrects, helping to support skin’s firmness while defending against sun damage. We’re proud to spotlight the stunt community and show that Better Screen is built for any scene—on set or in real life.”

Laura Branik, President of L'Oréal Paris USA:

“At L’Oréal Paris, we celebrate the confidence and empowerment that comes with knowing your makeup won’t budge - no matter the conditions. Our spot proved our Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist can keep up with Hollywood’s most intense moments while also honoring the stunt performers who bring them to life. Their talent and resilience deserve recognition, and we’re proud to be part of this innovative stunt.”

Mark Douglas, Founder and CEO of MNTN:

“MNTN is all about premium TV and high-performance marketing, so what better way to show that than by sending a trophy truck barrelling straight through the old way of advertising? This advertising stunt is proof that commercials aren’t just ads, they’re opportunities to tell unforgettable stories and create must-watch moments on the biggest screen in the house.”

Olga Suvorova, Vice President, Mobile Experience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America:

“We believe in pushing the limits of what's possible and enriching unique passions, whether you’re into sports, gaming, or attempting jaw-dropping stunts on camera. While these stories shine a spotlight on the importance of creative stunt work, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is no stunt. It’s powered by incredible innovations in AI, which allow you to remove unwanted noise from videos using Audio Eraser’s masterful editing capabilities, or prepare for your day with a personalized summary with Now Brief — even if that includes your next fight scene, or more likely, helping you take your productivity and creativity to the next level.”

This Advertising Stunt was brought to you by Disney Advertising, ArtClass Content, Empire Stunts, Kimmelot, Maximum Effort, More Media, and Really Original.

