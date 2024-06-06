Carnegie Learning’s LiveHint AI™ Wins “AI Innovation Award” in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Company Celebrates Back-to-Back Wins in Prestigious International Awards Program

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that LiveHint AI has been recognized with the “AI Innovation Award” in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. The company’s MATHstream solution was recognized as “Adaptive Learning Solution of the Year” in 2023.









LiveHint AI™ is the first generative AI math tutor trained to think like a student built on a large language model informed by 25 years of proprietary data, designed to help students dramatically accelerate their progress in middle and high school math. Drawing insights from the experiences of 5.5 million students tackling over 1.2 billion math problems, LiveHint AI’s focus is on fostering comprehension rather than mere problem-solving.

This ground-breaking product transforms how students learn math and is the latest innovation from Carnegie Learning, one of the world’s 150 most innovative ed-tech companies. Unlike other AI-based math tools that are trained on how math is traditionally taught, LiveHint AI is trained on how students learn best. It doesn’t just give answers, but helps students truly understand math concepts.

“LiveHint AI is a revolutionary GenAI math tutor that is positioned to transform how students learn,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “With this award, we celebrate our commitment to providing every student with a personalized educational experience. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in creating a product that makes a real difference in students’ lives. LiveHint AI is the 1st of many new and exciting innovations Carnegie Learning is bringing to market.”

“LiveHint AI is the smart virtual teacher’s assistant that every student needs. There’s a ‘productive struggle’ inherent in learning math. It’s not just the right answer, it’s how to and why to arrive at the right answer. By helping a student’s brain work at its strategic and conceptual peak, they not only arrive at the right answer, they also understand why that answer is right,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Because of its sensitivity to local context, prior knowledge, the arc of instruction, and historical data, LiveHint AI delivers safe, accurate, reliable, and effective tutoring, therefore deserving the AI Innovation Award!”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 25+ years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with over $90M in grant funding from the Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

