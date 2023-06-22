Carnegie Learning Wins CODiE Award for Best Educational Game

MATHia® Adventure Unites Play and Learning like no other digital platform

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that MATHia® Adventure was named Best Educational Game of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Education Technology products across the country and around the world.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for MATHia® Adventure, our newest elementary math product,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to creating engaging experiences that inspire a genuine love for math in young learners. With MATHia® Adventure, we have successfully merged the worlds of fun and learning, providing children with an immersive game-based environment that sparks their curiosity and unleashes their math potential.”

Inspired by how children see the world, MATHia® Adventure is a game-based digital experience that turns math practice into meaningful play for grades K-5. As one of Carnegie Learning’s ClearMath Solutions, MATHia® Adventure unites play and pedagogy like no other digital learning tool and is ready to support any math curriculum by meeting students where they are in their math journey through personalized learning tools.

“The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is the leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With award-winning offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is delivering real and lasting results for teachers and students. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for using the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our 700+ employees across North America are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

