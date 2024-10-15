Carnegie Learning Opens New Canadian Headquarters

Expands International footprint in the heart of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a pioneer in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that it has opened its new Canadian headquarters in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. This establishes a global presence staffed with top innovators in AI, education technology, curriculum development, and gamification.









A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the new corporate office grand opening. Located in the iconic Atlantic Place building, in the heart of downtown St. John’s. The 10,000-square-foot open floorplan includes sweeping views of the harbour, the latest technological resources and infrastructure, and collaborative areas, encouraging innovation and new ideas to drive the next generation of education technology.

“We are invested in the future here and see infinite growth opportunities,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “With a state-of-the-art space in the Atlantic Place building – the ‘center ice’ of downtown St. John’s – we are equipped to expedite the growth of our Canadian team and our business throughout the country. We’ve hired 30 new team members, expanded our work-study program and continue to add new customers in over 30 districts. It’s an exciting time to be in education technology, and we couldn’t be happier with our long-term commitment here.”

According to Minister of Technology, Innovation and Industry Andrew Parsons, who spoke at the event, “With limitless growth potential, the technology sector is one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most influential assets; as today, more than ever, the growth of this sector is a key component to diversifying our economy. Technology firms develop and deliver innovative applications and solutions that help support many other sectors, such as education. Our government congratulates Carnegie Learning on this new office presence in St. John’s and the new team members who will work here.”

A leader in AI, Carnegie Learning fosters a workplace environment that empowers innovation and is committed to having a workplace culture that is second to none. Winning a Top Place to Work Award for eight years in a row and being named one of the Top 100 Workplaces for Innovators by Fast Company, the company takes a people-first approach and aims to empower each department to leverage artificial intelligence in a way that helps drive efficiency and outcomes.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is the world’s leading edtech company using research and AI to dramatically improve student learning outcomes. A pioneer in K-12 education for 26+ years, we provide award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring solutions to more than 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, our company continues to conduct research with more than $90M in grant funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and the U.S. Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

