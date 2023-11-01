Carnegie Learning Awarded LEVI Grant to Double the Rate of Middle School Math Progress by 2027

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a pioneer in AI-driven education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12, has been selected by the Learning Engineering Virtual Institute (LEVI) as one of seven teams committed toward accomplishing an ambitious goal: to DOUBLE the rate of middle school math progress for low income students by 2027.









The seven teams – Carnegie Learning, Carnegie Mellon University, Eedi, Rising Academies, the University of Colorado Boulder, Khan Academy, and the University of Florida – are committed to harnessing the potential of AI and machine learning to develop innovative, affordable interventions to enhance middle school math education. Carnegie Learning has particularly deep collaborations, as a partner with three of the seven teams – Carnegie Mellon University on the LEVI Plus grant, and the University of Colorado Boulder/Saga, who are using Carnegie Learning’s award-winning MATHia as part of their intensive tutoring.

Carnegie Learning’s solution is MATHstream, which customizes avatars using generative AI to increase students’ motivation and engagement. It’s the only adaptive, interactive video streaming program for grades 6-12 where teachers who are high-profile math influencers deliver targeted instruction in an engaging, game-based environment.

MATHstream pairs engaging video lessons with real-time questions, prompts, and feedback provides an effective tutoring alternative that can be used in low-income classroom settings to respond to some of today’s biggest challenges in education. The game-based learning program offers a 1:1 learning experience from streamer to student, and the generative AI adaptable, digital tutor meets the students where they are in their learning journey with personalized instruction. Overall, MATHstream can help scale tutoring accessibility, combat teacher fatigue and strain as a result of the ongoing teacher shortage, and help struggling students achieve higher proficiency levels and conceptual learning.

“We are excited to be selected for a ‘dream team’ of educators and innovators by LEVI,” said Carnegie Learning CEO Barry Malkin. “This is truly the life’s work of our founder and Chief Data Scientist Dr. Steve Ritter, who created the first AI-driven math program over 25 years ago. His pioneering idea for Cognitive Tutor, now MATHia, started a revolution in education technology. We are on the cusp of a new level of innovation with this incredible team to reach new levels of success for students.”

For a comprehensive overview of the institute, teams, and their groundbreaking projects, please visit https://learning-engineering-virtual-institute.org/.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is celebrating 25 years as a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education. Our award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and MATHstream products deliver real and lasting results. Born from cognitive science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for harnessing the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our employees are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Learning Engineering Virtual Institute (LEVI) Program

LEVI began operating in 2022 with the mission to spur deep collaboration across institutes and disciplines to drastically improve math outcomes for students in middle school grades within five years. The LEVI program selected seven teams – Carnegie Learning, Carnegie Mellon University, Eedi, Khan Academy, Rising Academies, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the University of Florida – to develop interventions to tackle the LEVI goal. Each team developed a five-year plan to achieve the goal, which includes deep collaboration across institutions and disciplines, and a strong ethos of actual building and experimentation. To propel teams toward their goals, the LEVI program team also developed ‘hubs,’ or resource centers to create a single support or menu of supports, from which the overall field can also benefit.

