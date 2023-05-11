Carnegie Learning Announces New Chief Revenue Officer

Chris Hedrick brings nearly 30 years of experience in Education Technology

PITTSBURGH, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, today announced that Chris Hedrick is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Chris will sit on the new Carnegie Learning Executive Leadership Team reporting to CEO Barry Malkin.





Chris joins Carnegie Learning from Scholastic, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Sales. He brings nearly thirty years of experience in sales and revenue management in K-12 education, working with some of the most respected companies in the field.

Prior to his tenure at Scholastic, Chris worked with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Cambium Learning, where he held various sales leadership roles and contributed significantly to the growth and success of those organizations. With this experience, Chris brings a deep understanding of the needs and challenges of educators and school districts.

According to CEO Barry Malkin, “The creation of the Chief Revenue Officer position reflects Carnegie Learning’s expanding business and our commitment to bringing on top talent. In his role, Chris will be responsible for developing and executing our revenue strategy, overseeing all revenue-generating activities, and ensuring that we continue to grow and thrive in the dynamic and exciting edtech market. With his breadth and depth of experience – from classroom teacher to highly-successful sales leader – Chris will accelerate our positive impact across more and more school districts.”

“I was drawn to Carnegie Learning’s fast-paced and innovative environment,” said Hedrick. “It’s an exciting opportunity to build growth at a company with tremendous potential to transform K-12 education. Carnegie Learning is uniquely positioned to deliver exactly what the market demands with high-quality products driven by research and data. The product differentiation supported by the latest science and AI is like nothing else out there.”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is the leading provider of K-12 education technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions. With award-winning offerings for K-12 math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, high-dosage tutoring, and more, Carnegie Learning is delivering real and lasting results for teachers and students. Born from more than 30 years of learning science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for using the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products allows us to support more than 2 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our 700+ employees across North America are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

