Carnegie Learning Announces LiveHint AI™

The First Generative AI Math Tutor Trained to Think Like a Student

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#education—Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education, announced today that it is unveiling LiveHint AI, a math tutor built on a large language model informed by 25 years of proprietary data, designed to help students dramatically accelerate their progress in middle and high school math. This ground-breaking product transforms how students learn math and is the latest innovation from Carnegie Learning, one of the world’s 150 most innovative ed-tech companies.









Unlike other AI-based math tools that are trained on how math is traditionally taught, LiveHint AI is trained on how students learn best. With the potential to rapidly become one of the leading AI tools in K-12 education, LiveHint AI is unique in two ways:

LiveHint AI was created by the foremost experts in AI and learning science.

Carnegie Learning has spent 25 years researching how the human brain learns best and building educational solutions that align closely to the ACT-R cognitive architecture: the world’s most comprehensive theory of how the mind works, developed by Carnegie Learning co-founder John Anderson. This deep commitment to understanding the intersection of cognitive and computer science has helped Carnegie Learning produce some of the most innovative learning solutions on the market today. The Carnegie Learning team responsible for LiveHint AI is led by Dr. Steve Ritter, the Chief Scientist and one of the company’s co-founders. Considered one of the foremost experts in AI and cognitive science, Dr. Ritter started his career as a cognitive scientist at Carnegie Mellon University, considered the birthplace of Artificial Intelligence.

LiveHint AI is trained to help students understand problems, not just solve them.

Drawing insights from the experiences of 5.5 million students tackling over 1.2 billion math problems, LiveHint AI’s focus is on fostering comprehension rather than mere problem-solving. Leveraging the extensive data of Carnegie Learning’s Large Math Model™, derived from 25 years of usage in their flagship math solution, MATHia®, LiveHint AI not only anticipates how students approach problem-solving but also predicts the common mistakes they might make. This understanding of the ‘productive struggle’ inherent in learning math empowers LiveHint AI to tailor a personalized learning journey for each student, offering a diverse array of strategies to tackle even the most intricate math problems.

With its depth of research and breadth of input, LiveHint AI can help the student brain work at its strategic and conceptual peak, encouraging each student to not only get the right answer, but also to understand why that answer is right.

Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning, remarked, “It’s with immense pride that we introduce LiveHint AI today. Over 25 years of research and development have shown the unparalleled ability of AI to cultivate students’ conceptual understanding and I’m eagerly anticipating the role LiveHint AI can play in transforming education.”

With the introduction of LiveHint AI, Carnegie Learning continues to lead the charge in AI and education, collaborating with the top researchers in the world to push the boundaries of AI’s potential to enhance student learning experiences.

About Carnegie Learning, Inc.

Carnegie Learning is celebrating 25 years as a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education. Our award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products deliver real and lasting results. Born from cognitive science research at Carnegie Mellon University, we are known for harnessing the power of data to improve student performance. Our range of products has allowed us to support more than 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Named a Top Place to Work for six years in a row, our employees are passionate about partnering with educators in the classroom. For more information, visit carnegielearning.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

