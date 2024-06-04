Carnegie Learning Announces Dr. Benjamin York as First-Ever Director of Evaluations

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Carnegie Learning, a leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, named Benjamin N. York, Ph.D. as Director of Evaluations. In the newly created position, Dr. York will report to Founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Steve Ritter.









In his role, Dr. York will be responsible for managing all aspects of evaluating the impact of Carnegie Learning’s products and services with the goal of expanding the evidence base for their effectiveness in line with ESSA evidence standards.

“From the beginning, Carnegie Learning has been committed to using research to ensure that our products and services produce the best possible outcomes for students,” said Dr. Ritter. “Hiring Ben York allows us to extend our ability to prove the effectiveness of our solutions in rigorous studies.”

Prior to Carnegie Learning, Dr. York founded and led ParentPowered Public Benefit Corporation to over one million children served through highly accessible, evidence-based family engagement programs. He sits on the boards of Homework Central and ParentPowered, and he has served as an advisor to the National Center on Parent, Family, and Community Engagement, the Executive Director of CEPA Labs at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education, and a referee for Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis.

Dr. York has a B.A. in economics from the University of Colorado, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, as well as an M.A. in political science and a Ph.D. in education policy from Stanford, where he was an Institute of Education Sciences Fellow and a Karr Fellow. He has multiple peer-reviewed publications, and his work has been covered in press outlets including The New York Times, Education Week, and TechCrunch.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Carnegie Learning team,” said Dr. York. “I see a unique opportunity to positively impact teaching and learning in groundbreaking ways given the company’s world class team and long history of leveraging the latest learning science research and adaptive and artificial intelligence technology to create evidence-based solutions to reach and uplift all students.”

About Carnegie Learning, Inc. Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Learning is at the forefront of ed tech companies using data and AI to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students. A leader in K-12 education for 25+years, Carnegie’s award-winning math, literacy, world languages, professional learning, and high-dosage tutoring products are used by over 5.5 million students and educators in all 50 states and Canada. Born out of Carnegie Mellon University, the company continues to conduct research with over $90M in grant funding from the Gates Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, Department of Education, among others. Visit carnegielearning.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

