Carlisle Companies Recognized as one of America’s Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA TODAY

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is very pleased to be recognized on USA Today’s first ever America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list was selected based on a multi-step process, which included year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate). Companies headquartered in the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity – that is, their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue were included in the list.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The America’s Climate Leaders 2023 title serves to reinforce Carlisle’s reputation as a company that leads by example. We continue our commitment to being a responsible environmental stakeholder, as we have for over 100 years, by delivering products that improve the energy efficiency of buildings, while reducing emissions from our manufacturing facilities and reducing the volume of construction materials in landfills. With Carlisle’s employees engaged and momentum growing, we are confident Carlisle can make a meaningful contribution to creating a more sustainable future for us all.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Construction Materials (CCM) and Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (COS), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

