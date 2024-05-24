CareView Communications Unveils Software Version 5.12, Expanding Patient Safety Capabilities

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), is excited to announce the release of Software Version 5.12, the latest advancement in patient safety and care technology.





“Our team is excited to announce the release of Software Version 5.12, as it reflects our commitment to the evolving needs of the health systems we serve,” said Derek del Carpio, CareView’s Chief Product and Technology Officer. “Working with our hospital partners, we’ve designed and incorporated many new features that will positively impact patient safety and care.”

Key highlights of Software Release 5.12 include:

Virtual Room Rails: This update includes Virtual Room Rails, a new feature that supports monitoring of elopement risk patients. It leverages computer vision to alert staff when patients approach an exit and are at risk of leaving the room.

Spok Integration: This update includes native integration with Spok, allowing virtual sitters to communicate with unit staff at the push of a button, improving patient safety. This integration is one of many recently added to CareView, targeted at enabling hospitals to leverage their existing infrastructure.

Patient Observation Documentation Module: This update includes CareView’s Patient Observation module, enabling staff to visualize and document information about the patient. This module integrates seamlessly with CareView’s SitterView client and allows staff to document essential information about patient behavior without compromising visibility and patient safety.

CareView remains dedicated to collaborating with healthcare providers to enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows, and improve overall patient care. This latest software release reinforces CareView’s mission to collaborate with hospital partners to create innovative virtual care solutions.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams for over a decade with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

