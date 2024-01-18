CareView Communications Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with Montana-based Healthcare System

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), will be launching a new partnership with a Montana-based healthcare system. The agreement expands CareView’s presence across the Pacific Northwest and adds a customer profile that serves over half a million lives across multiple counties. The system provides primary and specialty medical, behavioral health, and wellness services and employs over 4,000 individuals.





The agreement includes the installation of 12 CareView cameras, all of which are mobile. These cameras will be strategically positioned to provide real-time monitoring, improving patient safety, and enhancing the quality of care provided by the health system. Additionally, the health system will leverage CareView’s software platform, designed to enhance patient safety and provide an exceptional virtual nursing platform.

“CareView’s primary focus is to partner with our customers to leverage innovative technologies that enhance patient safety and create an outstanding virtual nursing experience,” explained Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView Communications. “Our technology solutions provide both and are coupled with excellent customer service to support the objectives of our customers. This new partnership illustrates those ideals, and we are thrilled to be working with one of Montana’s largest health systems to expand our impact.”

Virtual nursing and virtual care platforms provide a viable solution in caring for patients, particularly as staffing shortages among providers, nurses, and care support teams are seen across the country. CareView’s products add value in this space, providing health care professionals an opportunity to safely care for and monitor multiple lives simultaneously from a central location.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

