CareView Communications Expands Its Virtual Nursing Solutions

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the expansion of its virtual nursing solutions. This expansion includes numerous new features and improved functionality to their Patient Care System™ (supporting virtual nursing outcomes).

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projections, there will be a need for 2.1 million new RNs for expansion and replacement of retirees by 2025. With the unprecedented nursing shortage hospitals face and will continue to face, establishing a sustainable virtual care strategy is top of mind for most hospitals and health systems.

CareView is uniquely positioned to leverage its patented technology and proprietary hardware to provide virtual nursing solutions that are sustainable long-term and provide immediate support to the health systems and hospitals struggling with nursing shortages.

CareView’s virtual nursing solution utilizes its technology and experience to help hospitals reduce the burden on care teams around admission, discharge, patient education, virtual rounding, case management, and telehealth. CareView’s software and hardware are also being applied to nurse mentoring in a virtual setting, further assisting with increasing nurse retention.

The expansion of the Patient Care System includes a dedicated virtual nursing module with secure two-way communication technology, documentation capability, external participant conferencing, and screen-sharing features. The communication allows for better care coordination through patient/provider video calls with family members, translators, and additional medical providers.

These features build on CareView’s integration with nurse communication and patient engagement platforms and provide much-needed support for the bedside nurses by shifting professional nursing and administrative tasks to an RN who can engage with the patient, their family, and other care team members remotely.

Shauna Buck, CareView’s Senior Director of Clinical Operations, stated, “Virtual nursing is no longer a vision of the future, but a reality of the present. Through feedback from our clinical partners, CareView has designed a dynamic solution that can easily be deployed to streamline workflows and augment the care provided by nurses at the bedside.”

