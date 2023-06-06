CareView Communications Executes Agreement with Central Texas VA Health Care System Under Agreement with Decisive Point Consulting Group

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced the signing of an agreement with Central Texas VA Health Care System in Waco and Temple, Texas, under its partnership with Decisive Point Consulting Group. Decisive Point Consulting Group contracts directly with VA hospitals to use a variety of CareView products to enhance the services being provided to veterans.

The CareView platform utilizes proprietary video cameras in the patient’s room combined with patented predictive technology to indicate the likelihood of a patient fall before it happens. The Central Texas VA Health Care System looks to greatly reduce patient falls and increase patient safety overall with the implementation of CareView’s hardware and software across its Community Living Centers and acute care units.

CareView offers the industry’s only virtual sitter solution with no audible alarms inside patient areas, making it the perfect solution for VA Community Living Centers. Additionally, as patient privacy is of utmost importance, the platform features a privacy option, which can be utilized when needed, ensuring enhanced safety, security, and peace of mind for loved ones.

Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to continue working with the Central Texas VA Health Care System and know that we will continue to see results in the reduction of patient falls and increased patient safety. It is a tremendous honor to provide this capability to our nation’s veterans who, along with their families, have sacrificed so much for our country.”

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety and care in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next-generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff, and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% and sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System® and CareView Patient Care System™, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety, care, and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

