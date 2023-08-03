Carenet Health Hires Patches Seely as Executive Vice President of Clinical Solutions

Recent executive appointment strengthens Carenet’s clinical offerings

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carenet Health, a leading provider of 24/7 and on-demand patient engagement solutions, announced today that Patches Seely has joined the leadership team as executive vice president of clinical solutions. Seely will have a crucial role in defining new clinical solutions and enhancing Carenet’s current healthcare offerings, leveraging her rich experience as a clinician, health care leader and innovator.





“I’m delighted to join Carenet and look forward to applying my passion and experience to improve the lives of patients and consumers to this new role to foster a stronger sense of empathy and understanding throughout the patient experience. We understand that for some, a call to a customer support center can be their first touchpoint of the care experience and we are dedicated to developing a renewed sense of compassion and understanding within the care continuum to solve problems faster and build stronger rapport with patients,” Seely said.

Seely has over 20 years of experience in healthcare as a Registered Nurse and healthcare executive, ranging from inpatient care delivery to virtual nursing services within a multi-state, integrated delivery organization. She is dedicated to improving the U.S. healthcare system from multiple perspectives – clinician, patient, leader, and advocate. As executive vice president of clinical solutions, Seely will help Carenet strengthen clinical solutions with empathy in mind, especially as the healthcare industry continues to digitize.

“Patches will have a large impact at Carenet as she brings her firsthand experience and a fresh perspective to our communication centers,” said Carenet Chief Executive Officer John Erwin. “Healthcare providers should evoke comfort for patients, which is something Patches has done her whole career.”

About Carenet Health

Carenet Health is the industry’s leading healthcare consumer engagement company, providing member and patient engagement, clinical support, virtual care, online scheduling, and advocacy solutions for providers, payers, and partners. One in three Americans have access to Carenet’s services. The global company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit carenethealthcare.com.

