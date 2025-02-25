Carenet Health Appoints Steven Amaya as Chief Financial Officer for Its Next Phase of Strategic Growth & Innovation

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carenet Health, a leading tech-enabled healthcare services company, proudly announces the appointment of Steven Amaya as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to the executive leadership team positions Carenet for another year of rapid growth in partnership with the country’s leading payer, provider, and healthcare technology and services companies.

Amaya brings an impressive track record of financial leadership, advancement and digital transformation. Most recently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer at TaskUs, he played a pivotal role in driving organizational success, including a successful IPO, acquisition by Blackstone, and global expansion into multiple countries. Known for his ability to deliver results in fast-paced, complex, international environments, Steve harnesses financial expertise to build scalable frameworks and drive sustainable growth.

His expertise aligns with Carenet’s ongoing mission to redefine the business of healthcare by delivering leading-edge, consumer-centric solutions that combine technology, AI automation, and clinical expertise to enable clients’ success.

“Steve's addition reflects our commitment to strengthening Carenet’s foundation, leaning into our world-class tech platform, expanding our geo-diverse capabilities, and setting bold goals for the future,” said John Erwin, Carenet CEO. “Our expansive roster of enterprise clients deserve partners that forge ahead of their needs and deliver meaningful business and consumer value on their terms. It is critical we continue to challenge ourselves to support them in new ways and drive toward lower-cost, performance-based models.”

At Carenet, Amaya will lead the Finance and Accounting teams.

“I am thrilled to join Carenet at such a pivotal time in healthcare. Our impressive digital technology coupled with incredible healthcare-focused experience presents huge potential for innovation in the industry,” said Amaya. “I’m looking forward to helping our company take an even stronger leadership position as we help drive cost optimization and revenue growth for our clients.”

Amaya joins the Carenet C-Suite this month, soon after Alan Poenitske was announced as Chief Strategy Officer. These two appointments underscore the company’s focus on consumerism and value-based care enablement – to empower healthcare clients’ success by helping transform how healthcare business gets done and outcomes are achieved.

About Carenet Health

For more than 20 years, Carenet Health has partnered with 500+ premier payers, providers, and healthcare technology and services enterprises to measurably improve engagement, efficiency, and meaningful business and health outcomes. Carenet combines AI-powered technology, insight-led orchestration, and experienced clinical operations to deliver high-tech, high-touch solutions. It was recently recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Patient and Member Engagement Platforms.

Learn more about how Carenet is powering the business of healthcare at carenethealth.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Skip Dampier, VP - Marketing

(214) 356-9091

sdampier@carenethealth.com