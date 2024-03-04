Carenet Health Announces Brandy Presti as Executive Vice President of Strategic Sales

New leadership appointment adds established expertise to growing sales trajectory

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carenet Health, a trusted partner in simplifying and powering the business of healthcare, announced today that Brandy Presti has joined the leadership team as executive vice president of strategic sales. In this role, Presti will be responsible for developing innovative client relationship management strategies, as well as leveraging new business opportunities to increase profitability and retain clients for Carenet.









“I look forward to bringing my passion for advanced technology, relationship building and team collaboration to achieve rapid sales growth and drive big business outcomes with Carenet,” Presti said. “Value-based care is a journey for our clients, and it’s an exciting time to be a part of a leading organization that fosters an environment of empathetic, personalized human interaction between patients and their health partners.”

Presti brings to Carenet her vast background as an inclusive sales leader with a reputation for managing and transforming large, complex global sales teams to support the company’s financial and revenue goals. She has 18 years of technology, consulting and BPO revenue success, delivering $2.5 billion overall in new business, and has worked with clients and partners such as Ernst and Young, Louis Vuitton, Accenture, Chanel, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Dell and more.

“Brandy will play a pivotal role at Carenet as she brings her fresh perspective and stellar client relationship experience to our sales team,” said Carenet Chief Sales Officer Rhonda Gibler. “As we continue expanding, Brandy will help guide our team to reach important revenue goals, while ensuring that our clients have customizable, capability-rich solutions guided by our deep healthcare insights.”​

About Carenet Health

Carenet Health simplifies and powers the business of healthcare through our people, technology and industry-leading insights. With hundreds of licensed clinicians and care navigators throughout North America, Carenet supports more than 600 premier health plans, providers and health systems in reimagining business complexities to put the consumer and patient at the center of healthcare decisions. Through personalization, innovation and consultation, Carenet fuels growth seamlessly for their clients while improving care – supporting healthcare organizations as they define and meet their moment of truth. Learn more at www.carenethealth.com.

