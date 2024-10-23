8×8 SMS API and Jitsi as a Service Support Unique Patient Interactions, Reduce Operational and Development Costs, and Enable Seamless Healthcare Services

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading business communications, CX, and CPaaS platform provider, today announced that CareMonitor has deployed 8×8 CPaaS to support critical patient interactions. The company integrated 8×8 Jitsi as a Service (JaaS) and 8×8 SMS API into its solution to support over five thousand unique patient interactions each day.





CareMonitor, an Australia-based cloud hospital-at-home care management solution connecting providers with patients to deliver person-centered, unified, efficient, and effective care, previously faced challenges managing multiple integrations and delivering critical healthcare notifications at scale. Further, they needed a customer engagement solution to better support critical health notifications and patient interactions.

With 8×8, CareMonitor has improved patient interactions by enabling timely health notifications that provide the option for the patient to start a 2-way conversation, all via SMS. Additionally, 8×8 JaaS ensures HIPAA-compliant, secure telehealth capabilities between healthcare providers and patients across multiple devices. Further, CareMonitor was able to drive cost optimizations, reducing total spend by 53% and allowing the organization to leverage these savings to accelerate further platform innovation. Additional benefits since integrating 8×8 CPaaS include:

Improved Patient Outcomes: The 8×8 SMS API empowers CareMonitor to enable healthcare providers to send personalized real-time notifications and reminders at scale, 24/7/365, increasing adherence to care plans and leading to better patient outcomes.

The 8×8 SMS API empowers CareMonitor to enable healthcare providers to send personalized real-time notifications and reminders at scale, 24/7/365, increasing adherence to care plans and leading to better patient outcomes. Scalability and Reliability: 8×8’s Communication APIs provide scalability and global reach, allowing CareMonitor to offer services without worrying about the infrastructure, especially as they scale.

8×8’s Communication APIs provide scalability and global reach, allowing CareMonitor to offer services without worrying about the infrastructure, especially as they scale. Out of the Box Functionality: Implementation for 8×8 JaaS took less than a week, without considerable overhead and the ability to deeply integrate directly into the platform securely using the Video SDK API.

Implementation for 8×8 JaaS took less than a week, without considerable overhead and the ability to deeply integrate directly into the platform securely using the Video API. Readily Available Support: 24/7 access to support and responsive account management allows CareMonitor to innovate and support new initiatives.

“We understand the importance of finding technology partners that we work well with in order to deliver the best possible solution to our customers, “ said Deepak Biswal, CEO at CareMonitor. “We found that partner in 8×8. By partnering with 8×8, we have reduced development time by 30% while consistently delivering critical healthcare notifications at scale and providing a seamless telehealth experience for both patients and clinicians.”

“Seamless and consistent communication is undoubtedly important when it comes to healthcare and patient interactions,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We are very proud of the work we’re doing with CareMonitor, ensuring that its customers have the resources and tools they need to provide stress-free patient interactions time and time again.”

8×8 CPaaS, which includes SMS, messaging apps, voice, video interaction and video conferencing, serves as a key enabler of business communications and customer experience in an ever-evolving digital transformation. 8×8 CPaaS is part of the 8×8 integrated cloud contact center and unified communication platform, which includes contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and SMS capabilities.

