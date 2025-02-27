Caregility Unveils Next-Gen Virtual Care Coordination and AI-Powered Innovation at HIMSS 2025

New solutions showcased in the Hospital Room of the Future at booth 4060

WALL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#hybridcare--Caregility Corporation, a global leader in enterprise telehealth and AI innovation, is redefining virtual care with the launch of leading-edge care coordination and ambient AI solutions at the HIMSS 2025 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, March 3-6. Visitors to booth 4060 will experience firsthand how these advancements optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient safety, and combat workforce burnout.

Introducing the Future of Virtual Care

Designed to empower both bedside teams and remote clinicians, Caregility’s latest AI-driven solutions enhance communication, improve efficiency, and support a more resilient healthcare workforce:

iCare Coordinator

A centralized command hub for virtual care coordination, iCare Coordinator streamlines task management, bedside alerting, and communication, ensuring seamless collaboration between on-site and remote teams.

AI-powered speech-to-text technology reduces documentation burden, automatically capturing and summarizing patient-provider conversations to free up more time for direct patient care.

AI-driven acoustic monitoring detects and alerts staff to aggressive tones in patient care settings, enhancing safety interventions and reducing response times.

These new solutions drive efficiency, create bandwidth for bedside teams, and improve patient and staff safety as health systems work to offset clinical workforce shortages and burnout. With remote care programs like Virtual Nursing, Virtual Observation, and Virtual Rounding becoming mainstays in modern acute care delivery, these latest tools continue Caregility’s mission to advance the art of what’s possible in healthcare.

“The real challenge in integrating AI and virtual care into bedside workflows is change management,” said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. “iCare Coordinator brings bedside clinicians, remote caregivers, and AI tools together in a way that makes it easier than ever to build and operate collaborative care programs that keep clinical teams in sync and make smart use of resources.”

A Glimpse into the Hospital Room of the Future

Built on the award-winning Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform, the Hospital Room of the Future at HIMSS 2025 will also feature:

Responsible AI solutions for augmented observation and vitals monitoring

AI-ready, dual-camera telehealth edge devices for concurrent workflow support

Clinical applications for one-to-one and one-to-many virtual bedside engagement

Integrations with EHRs, nurse call systems, interactive patient consoles, digital bedside devices, and more

New 5G and Starlink connectivity options for rural and mobile engagement

As virtual care models like Virtual Nursing, Virtual Observation, and Virtual Rounding become essential components of modern acute care, Caregility continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible—empowering healthcare providers with smarter, more scalable solutions that drive efficiency and better patient outcomes.

About Caregility

Caregility is a global leader in enterprise telehealth, transforming the way care is delivered with innovative virtual care and AI-powered solutions. Recognized as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023), our award-winning Caregility Cloud™ powers a seamless ecosystem of telehealth solutions across the entire care continuum.

Designed for any device, any workflow, and any setting, Caregility delivers secure, HIPAA-compliant virtual engagement that supports clinicians at the bedside, in ambulatory care, and beyond. Today, we enable over 1,100 hospitals across 85+ health systems worldwide, hosting more than six million virtual care sessions annually. From critical and acute care to post-acute, ambulatory, and hospital-at-home programs, Caregility is redefining care delivery—connecting patients and providers anytime, anywhere.

