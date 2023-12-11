Care.com Appoints Bill Chase General Manager, Consumer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Care.com, the largest online platform for finding and managing family care, today announced that Bill Chase has been appointed General Manager, Consumer. In this capacity, Mr. Chase will have strategic and sales oversight for the Company’s consumer operations including childcare, senior care, pet care, home care, Care.com HomePay, and out of home care services.





In making the announcement, Care.com CEO Brad Wilson said, “The depth and breadth of our lines of business require a leader with deep experience in both subscription services and marketplaces, someone who has successfully scaled consumer-facing organizations, and someone who has focused on both the consumer and the service provider. Bill is that person and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome him to the Care leadership team.”

Mr. Chase said, “Throughout my career, I have focused on companies that are life-enhancing, either because they solve a common problem or they enrich people’s lives. I can’t think of a company that exemplifies that more than Care and I am excited to play a role in shaping the next chapter of growth for the Company.”

Mr. Chase joins Care.com from Bellhop, a leading digital moving platform, where he had served as Chief Growth and Chief Marketing Officer since January 2021. While at Bellhop, he was responsible for overall revenue growth, marketplace P&L, and growing both the customer base and field workforce. Previously, he was General Manager of Koddi, a provider of marketing management software in the travel and hospitality industry, and Senior Vice President, Marketing for DentalPlans.com. Earlier in his career, he served in various senior marketing roles at Travelocity and Nutrisystem. He received his BA from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Care.com

Available in more than 17 countries, Care.com is the largest online platform for finding and managing family care, spanning in-home and in-center care solutions. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com for an array of care for children, seniors, pets, and the home. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, the Company also offers customized corporate benefits packages to support working families at more than 700 global clients, household tax and payroll services, and innovations for caregivers to find and book jobs. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).

Contacts

Nancy Bushkin



Head of Communications & Public Relations



Care.com



nbushkin@care.com