CardRatings.com Advises on How to Play It Smart When Back-to-School Shopping

Get high marks on credit card use with these tips

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#credit–Back-to-school season is here, and parents everywhere are helping their children get ready for another year in the classroom. Amid all the excitement, it’s easy for consumers to get carried away with school spirit—and even easier to rack up credit card debt. From clothes to supplies to electronic devices, expenses—along with possible interest and fees—can pile up quickly.





To help parents get high marks on their credit card spending this year, CardRatings.com, a leading credit card review and comparison site, releases the guide: 6 tips for saving on back-to-school shopping with credit cards.

CardRatings provides tips on how consumers can leverage their credit card usage when making back-to-school purchases, such as by taking advantage of 0% APR introductory offers and cash back benefits. The guide includes advice on budgeting, buying bulk items, and bargain hunting.

“This is an exciting time for you and your children, but the last thing you want to do is go overboard when making back-to-school purchases on your credit card,” says Jennifer Doss, CardRatings’ executive editor. “Our guide is designed to educate parents on smart strategies for getting what they need without accumulating high interest or fees.”

Doss is available to discuss back-to-school shopping tips, as well as general strategies for using credit cards wisely.

