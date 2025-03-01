Cardlytics Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) today announced that on February 26, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Cardlytics’ Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 225,800 restricted stock units of Cardlytics to 18 newly hired employees. The restricted stock units were granted as material inducements to employment with Cardlytics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the Cardlytics, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan (the “2022 Inducement Plan”).

For all of the grant recipients, 50% of the restricted stock units shall vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, and the remaining 50% shall vest quarterly over the subsequent 12 months, subject to the employees’ continuous service with Cardlytics through the vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Plan.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into approximately 1 of every 2 card-based transactions in the U.S., allowing us to see where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in Menlo Park, Los Angeles, New York, and London. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Public Relations:

pr@cardlytics.com

Investor Relations:

ir@cardlytics.com