CardioOne Expands Cardiology Care Delivery Enablement Platform In Five Markets

Partnerships include multiple established independent cardiology practices across New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Maryland and leading cardiovascular solutions company, MedAxiom.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CardioOne, a cardiology care delivery enablement platform for independent cardiology practices, announces three new partnerships with independent cardiology practices in New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania– Cardiac Associates of New Jersey, Twin Hearts LLC and Corrieius Cardiology– joining its existing partner practices in Texas and Maryland. The partnership and platform provides these practices with the advantage of a national network and the technology, services and expertise to optimize practice operations and provide best-in-class patient care. Additionally, CardioOne is partnering with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. Alongside MedAxiom, CardioOne aims to share its expertise and expand its impact across the cardiology community.

The increasingly demanding practice environment, combined with the shift to value-based care is fundamentally reshaping how independent cardiologists manage their practices and are thinking about ownership. Many cardiologists have a strong desire to stay independent, but instead are opting for acquisition and vertical integration to help manage growing operational complexity, resource shortages and admin burnout, and the integration of new payment models and technology.

CardioOne is rapidly emerging as the go-to solution for independent cardiologists that allows them to remain autonomous, having partnered with five practice partners across Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. It is dedicated to empowering independent cardiologists by enhancing core operations and providing the infrastructure to improve patient outcomes, improve clinical team workflows, and elevate the patient and provider experience in the era of value-based care. CardioOne’s practice partners gain advantages in sustained practice expansion and innovation through CardioOne’s integrated service model. Partners benefit from the scale of a growing network of independent cardiologists and solutions that are customizable to each practice’s unique needs, including: a Purpose-built Integrated Tech Platform and Value-Based Care Cardiology Tools, Practice and People Operations Support, Strategy and Growth, and Payer Contracting Strategy and Solutions.

“Our independence and clinical autonomy has allowed our practice to provide more personalized care to our patients, but in a consolidating market… the resources and technology investments required to run a practice group today make staying independent more difficult than ever before,” said Dr. John H. Lee, M.D., F.A.C.C, Physician of Cardiac Associates of North Jersey, a 10-provider independent cardiology group in Oakland, New Jersey. “CardioOne is a true collaborator, serving as an extension of our operations and allowing us to focus on doing what we love – caring for patients.”

“Inadequate and fragmented technology is at the root of many of the problems that independent cardiologists are facing today. Between siloed EMRs, inefficient revenue cycle technology, overwhelming and fragmented vendor management systems and the demand from patients for a strong online presence, independent cardiologists are seeing extremely high rates of burnout and devoting an ever-growing amount of time dedicated to administrative tasks,” said Jasen Gunderson MD, CEO and Co-Founder of CardioOne. “CardioOne’s solution removes the heavy administrative burdens, empowering cardiologists to focus on their expertise and true passion – the practice of medicine without feeling forced into acquisition.”

Physician-led and designed by experienced practice operators, CardioOne is committed to helping independent cardiologists maintain their independence and thrive in an increasingly demanding practice environment. Since launching less than a year ago, CardioOne has helped independent cardiology practices across the nation to drive clinical, operational and financial efficiencies. Their current practice partners have seen significant enhancements through streamlining back office functions, consolidating expense reductions, focusing on practice panel growth, and improving staff and provider experience.

“CardioOne is optimizing cardiology practice management and providing new options for independent cardiologists,” said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom’s EVP of Ventures and Chief Commercial Officer. “With CardioOne, independent cardiology practices can access the scale and leverage typically reserved for large hospital groups and are empowered to grow through additional service lines, strong network relationships, and payor contracts, including value-based care arrangements.”

Built at Redesign Health by Jasen Gundersen, MD and the founding team, CardioOne has raised nearly $8 million in funding.

About CardioOne:

CardioOne is a care delivery enablement platform built to support independent cardiologists on their journey towards value-based care. CardioOne provides the technology, talent, and administrative support that eases the burden of managing a practice, while providing the infrastructure that improves patient outcomes, reduces unnecessary costs and elevates the patient and provider experience, allowing cardiologists to focus on the practice of medicine. CardioOne strengthens each practice’s foundation, enabling physicians to thrive. For more information, visit https://www.cardioone.com/

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a healthcare innovation company. We lower the barriers to change across the industry and accelerate progress using proprietary tools, technologies, and insights. Founded in 2018, we have built more than 50 companies from the ground up and supported leading healthcare organizations in rapidly advancing their innovation agendas. Our work spans nearly every aspect of healthcare and has enabled new models of clinical care, transformed the provider and patient experience, driven greater efficiency and alignment and touched more than 14 million lives. For more information, visit www.redesignhealth.com.

Contacts

Bethany Dufresne



Redesign Health



bethany.dufresne@redesignhealth.com