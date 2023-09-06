Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Partners with Ascension Borgess Hospital’s Heart Attack Prevention Clinic on Coronary Artery Disease Study

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced its AI-driven Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests will be leveraged in a research study led by Dr. Vishal Gupta, a cardiologist and the head of the Heart Attack Prevention Clinic at Ascension Borgess.





As the burden of cardiovascular disease grows globally, advanced coronary artery disease (CAD) detection tools are needed to proactively identify CAD before events occur. Dr. Gupta’s study aims to determine which new technologies should be routinely used to optimize the detection of asymptomatic coronary artery disease. With this study, Dr. Gupta and his team aim to identify effective coronary artery disease detection technologies to implement as the standard of care for patients cared for at the Heart Attack Prevention Clinic.

Cardio Diagnostics’ epigenetic and genetic heart disease tests will be incorporated into an ongoing multi-year study alongside other CAD detection methods. An innovative cardiologist for decades, Dr. Gupta, who has been credited with advancing personalized cardiovascular medicine, is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology.

“Early and more precise detection of coronary artery disease coupled with actionable insights can save lives through preventive care before heart attacks occur,” said Dr. Gupta. “This research will help us determine which diagnostic tools offer value in finding hidden heart disease in asymptomatic patients.”

The costs associated with cardiovascular disease are substantial. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease direct medical costs and indirect costs will top $1 trillion by 2035 in the United States alone.

Early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using advanced technologies like Cardio Diagnostics’ AI-powered tests, PrecisionCHD and Epi+Gen CHD, may significantly reduce costs. Preventing just one heart attack avoids around $24,000 in direct medical costs. By enabling more precise assessments and earlier interventions, these innovative diagnostic tests may prevent costly and potentially deadly heart attacks before they happen.

“We are excited to support Dr. Gupta’s groundbreaking research into optimized coronary artery disease detection,” said Cardio Diagnostics CEO Meesha Dogan, PhD. “Our AI-powered epigenetic and genetic cardiovascular tests aim to provide insights that currently cannot be obtained through existing methods to personalize patient care at the molecular level. We believe this collaboration will demonstrate their effectiveness as vital tools for uncovering asymptomatic heart disease, whether it be obstructive or non-obstructive, and in helping guide patient care.”

Ascension Borgess is a leading provider of innovative cardiovascular care and one of the nation’s leading hospitals. This study exemplifies their commitment to translating research into solutions and to helping advance best practices to improve patient outcomes. Cardio Diagnostics is eager to share the results that could help advance primary and secondary prevention of cardiac events nationwide through early CAD detection. This partnership exemplifies our shared goal of advancing precision cardiovascular medicine.

About Ascension

Ascension is one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with particular attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2022, Ascension provided $2.3 billion in care for impoverished persons and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 139,000 associates and 36,000 aligned providers and operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 139 hospitals in 19 states.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contacts

Investors:



Gene Mannheimer



Investor Relations



855-226-9991



investors@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com

Media & Public Relations:



Khullani Abdullahi



pr@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com