Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. Appoints Biotechnology Investor, Executive & Serial Entrepreneur Paul Burton to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced the appointment of Paul Burton, J.D., MBA to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director. Mr. Burton will Chair the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.





Mr. Burton is the Managing Partner at 2Flo Ventures, an early-stage healthcare investor and startup studio focused on accelerating health equity. He is also the CEO of Akan Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotech company, and runs an advisory firm working closely with healthcare growth companies. Mr. Burton brings over 20 years of experience in medical technology innovation, corporate finance, and shaping the strategy and operations of growth-stage companies.

Before 2Flo Ventures, Mr. Burton was CEO of several venture-backed companies developing novel therapeutics. He began his career in investment banking at Citigroup, executing over $14 billion in M&A and financing transactions. Mr. Burton holds J.D. and MBA degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Over the years, he has helped raise more than $6 billion for more than 20 companies. He has particular expertise in FDA navigation for companies building novel therapeutics and medical technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Cardio Diagnostics’ Board of Directors,” said CEO and Co-Founder Meesha Dogan, PhD. “His breadth of expertise and established track record spanning healthcare investing, growth strategy, corporate transactions, and operating biotechnology companies will be invaluable. Paul shares our vision of using advanced diagnostics for more personalized cardiovascular care and we look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise to grow Cardio Diagnostics’ footprint towards becoming the new standard of cardiovascular care.”

“I am thrilled to join the Cardio Diagnostics board to help drive the next wave of cardiovascular innovation,” said Paul Burton, J.D., MBA, Managing Partner at 2Flo Ventures. “With its groundbreaking AI-enabled technology, Cardio has enormous potential to transform the detection, management and prevention of heart disease. The company’s progress has been impressive, and I look forward to collaborating closely with Cardio’s exceptional leadership team to help accelerate the company’s growth.”

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases “will”, “will likely result,” “expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipated,” “estimate,” “projected,” “intend,” “goal,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company’s ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contacts

Investors:

Gene Mannheimer



Investor Relations



855-226-9991



investors@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com

Media & Public Relations:

Khullani Abdullahi



pr@cardiodiagnosticsinc.com