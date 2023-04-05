Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc Announces Strategic Engagement with Lifespan.io to Drive Longevity & Heart Disease Research and Education

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced a strategic engagement with Lifespan.io, a leading nonprofit advocacy foundation and online platform focusing on the extension of healthy human lifespan through research and education. This engagement seeks to enhance public awareness and create comprehensive educational resources around heart disease prevention and longevity.

Lifespan.io is a 501(c)(3) non-profit advocacy and media organization dedicated to overcoming age-related diseases and supporting credible research to extend a healthy human lifespan. They are a leading nonprofit news and educational resource for longevity biotechnology and aging research. Among other high-impact channels, Lifespan.io operates a multi-million-subscriber Youtube channel, Life Noggin, which translates science in an engaging and accessible manner despite tackling complex and emerging sciences and technologies that impact aging.

Robert Philibert, MD Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cardio Diagnostics, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Engaging with Lifespan.io marks a significant step forward in our commitment to partner with forward-thinking organizations in the longevity space. Cardiovascular disease is inextricably linked with aging, and enhancing cardiovascular health outcomes and extending life go hand in hand. By pooling our expertise and resources, we can effectively educate individuals on the importance of heart health and empower them to take practical steps toward living longer, healthier lives by introducing epigenetics and the link to heart disease.”

This strategic education engagement will encompass attendance at Lifespan.io’s conference, sponsored research articles, and journal article reviews that tackle key aspects of heart disease prevention, including the roles of epigenetics, genetics, lifestyle factors, and innovative diagnostic tools driven by artificial intelligence. By elevating public awareness and understanding of cardiovascular health and longevity, Cardio Diagnostics and Lifespan.io aim to motivate individuals to proactively maintain their heart health and adopt practices that facilitate longer healthier lives.

The initial resources from Lifespan.io will be released later in April, and the organizations plan to build out additional collaborative efforts on future projects and initiatives aimed at generating awareness for and advancing cardiovascular health and longevity biotechnology research. This summer, Cardio Diagnostics will attend Lifespan.io’s upcoming Longevity and DeSci Summit: Ending Age-Related Diseases 2023 in NYC from August 10-11, 2023.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

About Lifespan.io:

Lifespan.io is a leading nonprofit advocacy foundation and online platform committed to advancing the science of aging and promoting healthy human lifespan. By supporting groundbreaking research projects, disseminating educational resources, and raising public awareness about the importance of longevity, Lifespan.io aims to accelerate the development of therapies that can improve the quality of life for people worldwide. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Lifespan.io is driving the conversation on aging research and transforming the way we approach health and wellness throughout our lives. For more information, please visit www.lifespan.io

