CardFree Offers Market-First Voice, Ordering, and Payment Solution in Collaboration with SoundHound AI

Best-in-class ordering and payments meet best-in-class voice AI technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering merchants with customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, class-leading, end-to-end AI ordering and payment solution in collaboration with SoundHound AI.

The new feature streamlines phone-in takeout orders by integrating SoundHound’s industry-leading AI-powered voice technology with CardFree’s world-class ordering and checkout flows, utilizing its Text-to-Pay platform. This solution reduces staff workloads and mitigates fraud by eliminating the need to take orders or credit card credentials over the phone, while improving the guest experience with features like loyalty integration, rewards redemption, and seamless payment options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and gift cards.

“Our team has always taken pride in bringing new and innovative products to market that drive incremental revenue, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. When we launch a solution that checks each of these boxes, it’s a huge win for our brands and their customers. We’re excited this joint solution with Soundhound is already live with a mutual client, Torchy’s Tacos, which has one of the most passionate customer bases around. Making it easier to get ‘Damn Good tacos’ is a win for everybody,” said Jon Squire, Founder & CEO at CardFree.

“We’re excited to work with CardFree to offer innovative voice ordering technology that enhances the guest experience and streamlines operations, making it easier than ever for restaurants to serve their customers," said James Hom, Chief Product Officer of SoundHound AI.

AI Voice Order & Pay is another example of CardFree applying practical and immediately actionable applications of the latest technology, similar to the recent release of its Smart AI Upsell feature. CardFree continues to work hand in hand with our partner brands to bring new technologies to market that streamline the dining experience.

About CardFree

CardFree provides the only integrated solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to-end services to engage consumers with offers, loyalty, ordering and payments. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has been recognized as a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Wireless, having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan, and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information, please visit www.cardfree.com or contact info@cardfree.com.

Joe Grace

jgrace@cardfree.com

(415) 735-6310