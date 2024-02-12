Cardboard Spaceship Secures $1 Million to Fund LaunchPad Ventures, A New Division to Drive Licensed Content Curation

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cardboard Spaceship has announced the launch of its newest strategic initiative, LaunchPad Ventures, which will operate as a private equity affiliate of the video production company. With an initial $1 million in capital, LaunchPad Ventures, via Cardboard Spaceship, will focus on creating cinematic content to meet the growing demand for quality digital assets available for licensing on digital platforms such as Filmsupply.





“We recognize the growing appetite for high-quality and original cinematic assets,” said Jeremy Robinson, CEO of Cardboard Spaceship and LaunchPad Ventures. “This fund will allow us to collaborate with established and emerging creatives to produce portfolios of licensed content, while making available a diversified collection of premium cinematic footage for agencies and brands.”

By catering to the ever-evolving needs of global brands and agencies, these platforms will help ensure they have access to top-tier content for marketing and creative endeavors. Additionally, for creatives not represented on Filmsupply, the Fund offers content creators the ability to unlock the potential of their portfolio with a cash buyout.

“The advent of AI art has alarmed many in the creative industry, but we still believe in the individual artist and hope this allows them to make money off their craft while also putting it in the hands of top global brands,” added Robinson. “For platforms like Filmsupply, where we are already an approved content creator, knowing we are harvesting this original creative content with our trained eye means they’ll get content that brands and agencies will like.”

Ultimately, LaunchPad Ventures hopes to bring together visionaries, creators, and industry leaders to create a more vibrant and dynamic content ecosystem. Agencies and creatives interested in working with LaunchPad Ventures can visit cardboard-spaceship.com or get in touch via email at hi@bearscanfly.com.

About LaunchPad Ventures

LaunchPad Ventures operates as the licensed content affiliate of Cardboard Spaceship. Backed by decades of collective experience across the advertising, film, and production industries, LaunchPad Ventures is a collective team of visionary creatives and seasoned directors who possess a profound understanding of portfolio curation.

About Cardboard Spaceship

Cardboard Spaceship is a full-service video production company located in Dallas, NYC, and Chicago. Its team partners with some of the biggest names in the global agency landscape, producing content that drives measurable results for clients. From WPP to Edelman, and Grey Advertising to VCCP New York, Cardboard Spaceship collaborates with a range of agencies to deliver unforgettable visual experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit cardboard-spaceship.com.

