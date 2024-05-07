Carbon Robotics to Help Revolutionize Farming with AI, Using Investment from NVentures

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbon Robotics, the leader in AI-powered farming, today announced that it has received an investment from NVentures, NVIDIA’s venture capital arm. This underscores the power of AI in transforming farming worldwide, as well as Carbon Robotics’ leadership and innovation in the industry. Carbon Robotics’ LaserWeeder™ has been proven by top farmers to reduce weed control costs by 80 percent and significantly increase crop yield and quality. By providing farmers with an innovative weeding solution that does not rely on traditional methods of chemical herbicides, hand labor, or soil cultivation, Carbon Robotics is at the forefront of using AI to protect crops, people, and the planet.









Leveraging the power of 24 NVIDIA GPUs, the LaserWeeder processes 4.7 million high-resolution images per hour, offering unparalleled AI-driven plant detection and identification to target and eliminate weeds with lasers. The LaserWeeder can eradicate 5,000 weeds per minute with sub-millimeter precision and utilizes the world’s most diverse and fastest-growing agricultural image dataset, comprising 25 million labeled plants and more than 30,000 crop and weed models. The LaserWeeder also captures real-time metrics on crops and weeds and sends them to the cloud, providing farmers with actionable visual insights into their field farming operations at any time, from anywhere.

“With this investment, and using the power of AI, we can help farmers create farms and food systems of the future that are more productive, efficient, healthy, and profitable,” said Paul Mikesell, CEO and founder of Carbon Robotics.

“AI and advanced robotics have immense potential in addressing the myriad of challenges present in agriculture,” said Mohamed “Sid” Siddeek, corporate vice president and head of NVentures. “Carbon Robotics’ innovative solution improves farming practices to increase sustainability and improve the quality of produce available to consumers.”

