Carbon Recycling International (CRI) and Dastur Energy Enter Into a Partnership Agreement for Developing CO2 to Methanol Projects in India

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas & NEW DELHI & REYKJAVIK, Iceland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coalgasification–Icelandic environmental technology company Carbon Recycling International (CRI) and Dastur Energy Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of US based Dastur Energy and a part of the Dastur group of companies, have signed an important partnership agreement for marketing, business development, technology licensing, design and engineering of CO2 to Methanol projects based on CRI’s ETL technology in India.

Carbon Recycling International (CRI) has for the past 15 years established a unique position as a pioneer in the utilization of global carbon dioxide emissions. The company’s ETL technology is based on the conversion of carbon dioxide released by industry into methanol, which replaces petroleum raw materials and has a muchlower environmental impact.

Dastur is a leading international consulting engineering firm founded in 1955 focusing on the metals, mining, infrastructure and the energy industry. Its headquarters are in Kolkata, India, with offices around the world. Dastur Energy, specializes in clean energy and energy infrastructure projects and is India’s leading organization in the field of carbon capture, and industrial decarbonization.

India’s methanol sales are growing rapidly and are now around 2.5 million tonnes annually. The size of the market is expected to reach more than 7.5 million tonnes per year within 10 years. The Indian government supports the increased use of methanol as fuel with the aim of reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and increasing the share of domestic energy sources in the economy.

“Economically viable methods for utilizing carbon dioxide are key to accelerating global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. We see significant opportunities in India for methanol produced sustainably. CRI’s ETL technology solution is one of the most advanced in the world today. We are delighted to collaborate with CRI to bring this unique technology to progressive Indian companies in the public and private sectors, who are seeking green methanol as part of their product offering”, said Atanu Mukherjee, CEO of Dastur Energy and Dastur.

CRI has two major projects underway based on its ETL technology. The two plants currently under construction in China will each produce more than 100,000 tons of methanol per year,. directly re-using 150,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually as raw material .

“A strong partnership between CRI and Dastur makes it possible to accelerate the introduction and deployment of our sustainable technology solutions to a new market where there are great growth opportunities. Environmentally friendly technologies such as the one developed by CRI will play a key role in the essential transformations in industry and energy markets ahead. It will be a pleasure to see Icelandic environmental technology in the Indian market”, said Björk Kristjánsdóttir, CEO of CRI.

