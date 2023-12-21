Carbeeza Inc. Announces First Tranche Closing of Unit Private Placement

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carbeeza Inc. (“Carbeeza” or the “Company“) (TSX.V:AUTO) (OTCQB: CRBAF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement“) of units of the Company (“Units”).





Pursuant to the closing of the Private Placement, the Company issued 3,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $300,000. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company to scale up the marketing campaign, to continue to support the Company’s move into the United States market and for general corporate purposes.

The Units consist of one common share and one full common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”) exercisable for a period of eighteen months from the closing date at a price of $0.25 per warrant.

The Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

