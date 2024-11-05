Carahsoft to Host Webinar on Ensuring ICAM Survivability for Access in Disconnected, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) Environments

Strata Identity, Saviynt, and Oxford Computer Group to Present Strategies for Identity Continuity at the Tactical Edge

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudIAM—Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced Carahsoft will host a free webinar on November 12th that explores strategies to ensure Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (ICAM) survivability for Department of Defense operations in Disconnected, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-Bandwidth (DDIL) network environments. Attendees will earn one Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit for participating.





WHO:



Presenters:



Michael Wallen, Technical Product Manager, Strata Identity



Robert McFadden, Principal Architect, Oxford Computer Group



Andy Shell, Vice President, Federal, Oxford Computer Group



Andrew Whelchel, Lead Solutions Engineering, Saviynt



Dominic Fazioli, Account Director, Public Sector, Strata Identity

Host:



Mark Callahan, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Strata Identity

WHAT:



In this live webinar hosted by Carahsoft, experts from Strata Identity, Oxford Computer Group, and Saviynt will discuss how to achieve ICAM resilience in DDIL environments. They will provide critical insights into maintaining secure, uninterrupted access to mission-essential systems during network outages and hostile conditions, focusing on identity governance, orchestration, and tactical edge solutions. The session will cover:

Identity Continuity : Techniques to ensure continuous access to vital systems in both planned and unplanned network disruptions.

: Techniques to ensure continuous access to vital systems in both planned and unplanned network disruptions. Privacy and Security : Approaches for safeguarding sensitive information in unpredictable network conditions.

: Approaches for safeguarding sensitive information in unpredictable network conditions. Collaborative Solutions: A multi-vendor approach integrating IGA, orchestration, and portable identity solutions for robust ICAM.

The session will conclude with a live demo demonstrating in-theater identity continuity capabilities for uninterrupted application and resource access.

WHERE:



Online Webinar – accessible on any device.

WHEN:



Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:00 – 11:00 AM PST/1:00 – 2:00 PM EST

HOW:



Visit https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Details/546707-strataidentity to register for this educational session on ICAM survivability in DDIL environments.

To schedule a conversation with a Strata Identity, contact Marc Gendron at marc@mgpr.net or +1 617-877-7480.

About Strata Identity



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems with an identity fabric that does not change the user experience or require rewriting apps. Maverics also provides identity continuity that prevents application outages by failing over to an alternate on-premises or cloud IDP when the primary IDP goes offline. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring apps. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for Strata



+1-617-877-7480



marc@mgpr.net