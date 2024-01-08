Car IQ Expands Merchant Network

Car IQ Pay is now accepted at over 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations, including 8,200+ with retail diesel pumps and over 800 with commercial truck diesel pumps. They now have even more locations for fueling both large and small truck fleets.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Car IQ Inc., a leading innovator in vehicle payment solutions is expanding its merchant network to include Exxon and Mobil stations. This allows fleet companies to offer their drivers the convenience of fueling vehicles through Car IQ Pay, eliminating the need for physical credit cards, at stations nationwide. This opens a number of additional Exxon and Mobil fueling locations including diesel stations and convenience stores to the Car IQ network.

Car IQ Pay gives fleet customers an easier way to pay for fuel, by connecting the vehicle directly to the pump, eliminating the need for drivers to use a credit card, PIN number, or vehicle odometer reading. The platform streamlines reporting and eradicates the need for time-consuming back-office reconciliation because it eliminates multiple expense reports from drivers. ExxonMobil’s acceptance of Car IQ Pay at Exxon and Mobil stations gives fleet customers more options when it comes to fueling and paying with their vehicles.

“ We are excited about the opportunity with Car IQ’s unique service offering,” said Scott M. Waite, Commercial Programs Manager of ExxonMobil Fuels. “ This game-changing technology mitigates risk with each transaction, reducing fraud, chargebacks and disputes and provides huge marketing opportunities.’’

Car IQ’s innovative fleet payment platform eliminates the hassle of fleet credit cards, and instead authorizes merchants to accept payments directly from vehicles. With secure transactions, service providers are able to automatically initiate and complete payments for vehicle-related expenses including fueling, tolls, and more. The streamlined payment solution also provides opportunities for merchants to embrace new, technology forward marketing opportunities. The Car IQ solution provides a safe, secure, and flexible payment option for fleets at Exxon and Mobil locations.

“ Adding Exxon and Mobil stations to the Car IQ acceptance network is a significant addition. It provides vast coverage for our fleet partners,” said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. “ With Car IQ, fleet vehicles can connect directly to thousands of Exxon and Mobil fuel pumps nationwide and pay for fuel and other services with our technology. Each payment is completed without the hassles of a credit card, which is a major relief for fleet owners and managers.”

About Car IQ® Inc.

Founded in 2017, Car IQ® Inc. has created the first digital payment platform for vehicles that allows fleets to remove the driver from the payment process, eliminating the distribution of cards, preventing fraud.

With Car IQ Pay, the innovative platform powered by Visa, vehicles automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. Car IQ is accepted at fuel stations nationwide. For more information, visit www.cariqpay.com

