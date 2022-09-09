Capstone Green Energy to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference 2022

Presentation on September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CGRN #CCHP—Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green Energy as a Service (EaaS) solutions, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy, will present in person at the conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is hosting its 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as a hybrid event from September 12-14, 2022. The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 500 company presentations scheduled as a live feed or available on-demand.

If you are a professional investor and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (https://hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

“I am looking forward to returning to New York City, particularly to present at a hotel that uses Capstone technology. The Lotte Palace is a fabulous venue that has 12 C65 ICHP Dual Mode Capstone microturbines on its rooftop that produce hot and cold water for the hotel,” stated Darren Jamison, President and CEO of Capstone Green Energy. “The CCHP system has reduced the Lotte New York Palace Hotel’s carbon footprint by 481 tons per year by recapturing the thermal energy it produces and deploying the recovered heat on site. The system also reduces the building’s operating expenses as well as its reliance on the grid with integrated onsite generation capabilities. Of course, I am also eager to meet with investors in person and virtually to share more about Capstone’s evolving business and review the Company’s sales growth forecasts.”

Event: Capstone Green Energy’s Presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference Date: September 13, 2022 Time: 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET Webcasting Link: Capstone Green Energy Presentation Webcast

One-on-One Meetings

Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President & Chief Executive Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference day on September 13, 2022. To register and schedule a time with management, please get in touch with meetings@hcwco.com or register HERE.

An audio webcast of this event and supporting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of Capstone Green Energy’s website located HERE. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the presentation date.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co., on the web at www.hcwco.com.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company’s industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company’s microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s target for growth of its rental fleet and other statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “goal” and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of the Company’s working capital to meet its rental fleet growth target; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company’s indebtedness; the Company’s ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and departures and other changes in management and other key employees. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company’s future operating results, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under “Risk Factors” in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

