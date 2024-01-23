Capri Sun and Nintendo Invite Fans to “Slurp and Win” This Winter

Scan the QR code on special edition Nintendo Switch branded Capri Sun® cartons for a Chance to Win 1 of 500 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems and a download code for a digital version of a game!

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capri Sun® is teaming up with Nintendo to add beloved characters from their hit franchises of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pikmin 4 to the cartons and pouches of Capri Sun® Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler, available exclusively from January 1st to March 31st, 2024 in stores and at online retailers.









The “Slurp and Win” Sweepstakes combines the #1 Kids’ Favorite Juice Drink brand with fan-favorite characters like Mario, Isabelle, and the iconic Pikmin! These limited-time designs will bring a burst of gaming joy to Capri Sun® and Nintendo fans this winter.

To enter, fans can scan the QR code on Nintendo Switch branded Capri Sun® packs, or visit sweepstakes.caprisun.com. Entrants will have the chance to win 1 of 500 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems and a download code for a digital version of a game. Up to 10 bonus entries can be received by uploading a purchase receipt of Capri Sun® to the sweepstakes website. See official rules for how to receive bonus Sweepstakes entries without making purchases.

To learn more about Capri Sun® and the “Slurp and Win” Sweepstakes, visit sweepstakes.caprisun.com, or follow along on Instagram at @caprisun.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this sweepstakes.

