Capitolis Wins World’s Best FX Software Provider in 2024 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards

Capitolis honored with two awards, including The World’s Best FX Software Provider and The World’s Best FX Technology Provider for Client Service, highlighting commitment to delivering innovative solutions for its clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitolis, the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant capital markets, has been named The World’s Best FX Software Provider by Euromoney for the second consecutive year. The company was also recognized as The World’s Best FX Technology Provider for Client Service in the 2024 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards, a hallmark of excellence within the global FX industry.





The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey has stood as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market. Capitolis has been recognized in the Overall Winner and Client Service and Support categories, highlighting its commitment to working closely with clients to understand their needs and deliver innovative solutions for both the buy-side and sell-side.

“We are honored to be recognized by Euromoney as the Best FX Software Provider and Best FX Technology Provider for Client Service,” said Gil Mandelzis, CEO & Founder, Capitolis. “This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to our clients and the collaborative approach that we take to understand and address the specific needs of the market. Capitolis is committed to strengthening the capital markets by reducing risk, increasing stability, unlocking efficiency, and adding diversified capital to the system.”

Capitolis’ Portfolio Optimization solutions provide market participants an opportunity to reduce meaningful positions with banks and counterparties in their trading portfolios. Its fast-growing network of the world’s most important financial institutions trusts it to find innovative solutions to their most important FX optimization challenges.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023, CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2024 list, and ranked #68 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. Most recently, Capitolis was named by Crain’s New York Business as one of New York City’s Best Places to Work in 2024 for the third consecutive year, and American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

